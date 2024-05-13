Clase owns a .156 average and .311 slugging percentage across the 58 plate appearances he's logged for Triple-A Tacoma since his April 29 demotion.

Clase had posted a .333/.333/.500 slash line over the first 12 games of the Rainiers' season before getting the call up to the big-league club, where he got off to a similarly strong start before tailing off. The subsequent return to Tacoma started off particularly ragged, as Clase went 3-for-33 over his first nine games, albeit with nine walks and five steals, before showing some signs of life in the last three games with two home runs, four walks and another pair of stolen bases. Clase is an elite speed threat who's proven capable of generating above-average walk rates throughout his time in the minors, and although his strikeout rates also tend to get elevated, he could certainly be a consideration for a return to the majors this summer.