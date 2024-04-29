Clase is expected to be optioned back to Triple-A Tacoma before Monday's series opener against Atlanta, MLB.com reports.

The speedy rookie reached safely in his first four games after being called up April 15, but Clase had seen his playing time evaporate over the last three games. He'll head back to Tacoma to continue getting regular at-bats, and veteran utility man Sam Haggerty is expected to be promoted to the big-league club in a corresponding move.