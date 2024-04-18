Clase went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Reds on Wednesday.

The rookie continued to provide a much-needed spark to the underachieving Mariners offense in his third major-league start. Clase helped manufacture Seattle's fourth run of the game with the help of trademark speed he so often flashed during his minor-league career, drawing a seventh-inning walk, swiping second and then coming around to score on a Mitch Haniger single. Clase's strong early returns should further ensure he'll remain in a near everyday role while Dominic Canzone (shoulder) is on the shelf.