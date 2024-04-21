Clase is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader with the Rockies.
Clase will take a seat after he went 0-for-3 in Seattle's 2-1 extra-inning loss in Game 1 on Sunday. Dylan Moore will take over in left field and bat sixth in the nightcap.
More News
-
Mariners' Jonatan Clase: Nearly pulls off wild play•
-
Mariners' Jonatan Clase: Records first big-league steal•
-
Mariners' Jonatan Clase: Timely two-bagger Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Jonatan Clase: Will receive regular playing time•
-
Mariners' Jonatan Clase: Recalled to big club•
-
Mariners' Jonatan Clase: Likely receiving promotion•