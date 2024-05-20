Clase was with the Mariners in Baltimore on Sunday as part of the taxi squad and is likely to remain with the team as it starts a four-game series with the Yankees in New York on Monday, MLB.com reports.

Daniel Kramer of the team's official site confirmed Clase is up as part of the taxi squad for the moment. However, with Jorge Polanco (hamstring) potentially headed to the IL early in the week, Clase could soon find himself officially promoted to the big-league roster for the second time this season.