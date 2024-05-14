Polanco (hamstring) isn't in the Mariners' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.
Right hamstring tightness forced Polanco out of Monday's contest, and he will get an additional day to recover Tuesday. Josh Rojas will cover second base as a result, allowing Luis Urias to start at the hot corner and bat ninth.
