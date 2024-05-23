Polanco is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees.

After missing seven consecutive starts due to a right hamstring injury, Polanco made his return to the lineup in Wednesday's 7-3 loss, starting at second base while going 0-for-4 with a strikeout. The Mariners haven't indicated that Polanco experienced a setback with his hamstring Wednesday, so his absence Thursday is likely just a matter of maintenance due to the quick turnaround for the series finale, which begins at 12:35 p.m. ET. Dylan Moore will fill in for Polanco at the keystone.