Polanco (hamstring) is playing in a rehab game Saturday at High-A Everett, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Polanco will remain at Everett for a few games before continuing his rehab at Triple-A Tacoma. The second baseman has been ramping up over the past week and is feeling good enough to begin playing games. Polanco is on track for a late-June return after straining his right hamstring May 26.