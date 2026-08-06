Mets' Jorge Polanco: Homer, two hits in win

Polanco went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Guardians.

Polanco had been ice cold coming into Wednesday's contest, going 0-for-26 in his previous eight games. However, he'd extend the Mets' lead to 2-0 with a solo home run off Tanner Bibee in the third inning, his second long ball this season and first since April 11, before adding a two-out double in the ninth. It's certainly a bright spot in what's been an otherwise brutal first season in New York for Polano. He's now slashing .144/.202/.243 with five RBI and seven runs scored through 120 plate appearances.