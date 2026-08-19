Mets interim manager Andy Green said Wednesday that Polanco will undergo season-ending surgery on his left ankle, Steve Gelbs of SNY.tv reports.

Polanco has been limited to only 37 games in his first season with the Mets while battling a nagging ankle/Achilles issue throughout the campaign. It's unclear what the exact nature of the procedure will be, nor is it known at this point how long the rehab will take. Polanco --who is set to earn $23 million in 2027 in his final year under contract -- finishes the 2026 season with an ugly .148/.201/.230 slash line.