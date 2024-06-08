Polanco (hamstring) has been ramping up baseball activities but will require a minor-league rehab assignment before activation, MLB.com reports.
The veteran infielder took full infield pregame practice during the Mariners' three-game road trip in Oakland earlier in the week, and there were no reported setbacks. However, manager Scott Servais confirmed before Friday's series opener against the Royals that Polanco would require at least a brief rehab assignment, which would likely unfold at Triple-A Tacoma in coming days.
