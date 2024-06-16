Polanco (hamstring) started at designated hitter in High-A Everett's win over Eugene on Saturday and went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts.

Polanco was lifted for a pinch hitter in the ninth inning, but he got a solid amount of plate appearances in during his first game action of any kind since May 26. The veteran infielder is slated to play with the AquaSox again Sunday before shifting his rehab assignment to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, per Ryan Division of The Seattle Times.