Polanco left Sunday's game against the Nationals due to right hamstring tightness.

It's unclear when Polanco sustained the injury, but Josh Rojas came in at third base in the bottom of the sixth inning while Dylan Moore shifted to second base. Polanco missed seven games in May due to a right hamstring issue, and it appears he may have aggravated that injury Sunday. Before leaving Sunday's game, Polanco went 1-for-2 with an RBI on an infielder's choice in the second inning.