The Mariners placed Polanco on the 10-day injured list Monday due to a right hamstring strain.

Polanco was replaced by Josh Rojas in the sixth inning of Sunday's 9-5 win over the Nationals, with the former going 1-for-2 with an RBI before exiting. Polanco missed seven games earlier in May due to a right hamstring issue, and the 30-year-old will spend time on the injured list this time around. General manager Justin Hollander said Monday that while Polanco has not yet undergone an MRI, he is not expected to be sidelined long, per Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM. The Mariners selected Ryan Bliss from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move, and he will start at second base Monday and bat eighth against Astros southpaw Framber Valdez.