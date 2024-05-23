Polanco (hamstring) went 0-for-4 with one strikeout in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Yankees.

This was Polanco's first game action since he suffered the injury May 13 versus the Royals. The infielder is down to a .187/.291/.300 slash line with five home runs, 13 RBI, 15 runs scored and one stolen base over 172 plate appearances. While he has yet to get his bat going in his first season with the Mariners, he's likely to reclaim a starting role at second base. If he can't start hitting better, Polanco could be pressured for playing time by Josh Rojas and Dylan Moore now that the Seattle lineup is at full health.