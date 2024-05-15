Polanco (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Polanco will take a seat for the second day in a row while he manages a tight right hamstring. The Mariners are viewing him as day-to-day, but a trip to the injured could become more realistic if Polanco is still not available to start coming out of Thursday's team off day.
