Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a stolen base Saturday in a loss to the Guardians.
Seattle managed only three hits as a team in the loss, with Rodriguez collecting two of them. He made it into scoring position after swiping second base following a leadoff first-inning single, but the Mariners failed to bring him home. Rodriguez stole 25 bags in 132 games during his rookie campaign, and fantasy managers who drafted him with a high pick this spring will look for him to replicate or exceed that number in 2023.
