Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Rangers.

After launching 60 combined homers in his first two MLB seasons, Rodriguez was homerless through 22 games in 2024 before tagging Dane Dunning for a two-run shot Tuesday. Despite his lack of long balls, Rodriguez has been a strong fantasy producer, having racked up five multi-hit games and four stolen bases in his last seven appearances.