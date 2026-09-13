Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with a double, a walk and two runs scored in Saturday's 19-1 win over the Athletics.

Rodriguez has gone 6-for-16 over four games since he was dropped to fifth in the batting order. The outfielder was one of five Mariners to collect at least three hits in Saturday's onslaught of offense. For the season, Rodriguez is batting .243 with a .701 OPS, 21 home runs, 65 RBI, 68 runs scored, 22 doubles and 20 stolen bases over 138 contests, putting him in line for the worst year of his career by many metrics.