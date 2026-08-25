Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored Monday in a 9-2 victory versus the Phillies.

Rodriguez helped Seattle get off to a fast start with a three-run blast off Zack Wheeler in the first inning. The long ball snapped a 10-game homerless stretch during which he batted just .159 (7-for-44) with only one RBI and a 1:17 BB:K. Rodriguez hasn't been able to put it all together yet this year -- his .725 OPS is on pace for a career-worst mark -- though his homer Monday gave him 20 long balls for the fifth straight season. He's added 16 steals, 60 runs and 56 RBI through 121 contests.

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