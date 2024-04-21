Rodriguez went 4-for-5 with two RBI, a run scored and two stolen bases in Saturday's win over the Rockies.

Rodriguez singled in his second at-bat before stealing second and later coming around to score on a Cal Raleigh single. The star outfielder then added another three singles in the contest, two of which drove home a run, while also swiping another bag. It marked Rodriguez's first four-hit performance of the season as well as his first game with two steals. He's now recorded multiple hits in three straight games.