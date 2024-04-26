Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in a win over the Rangers on Thursday.

Rodriguez continued his extended resurgence from an early-season slump, erasing the memory of an 0-for-4, three-strikeout performance Wednesday with his sixth multi-hit effort in the last eight games Thursday. Rodriguez added his seventh steal in eight attempts as well, putting him on an early pace to blow past the career-best 37 bags he swiped in 2023.