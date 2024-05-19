Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with a run in a win over the Orioles on Saturday, extending his hitting streak to six games.

Much like his season as a whole, Rodriguez's night was a bit of a mixed bag, as he also struck out in his other three plate appearances. Nevertheless, the talented outfielder now boasts a .417 average (10-for-24) during his aforementioned six-game streak, although eight of those hits have been singles. Rodriguez's .269 season average is solid enough, but both his .318 on-base percentage and .330 slugging percentage are notably behind his career norms.