Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, a double, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Athletics.

Rodriguez connected for his second home run of the season on a two-run blast off Alex Wood in the second. He later doubled off the top of the wall to begin the fifth and merely just missed another home run. Rodriguez was the only Mariner with multiple extra-base hits in the game and has been seeing the ball much better lately, with the last six batted balls for him all traveling at least 100 mph. The 23-year-old has endured some struggles at the plate this season but is now slashing .255/.310/.323 with 13 RBI, 16 runs, nine steals and an 11:50 BB:K in 174 plate appearances.