Rodriguez will start in center field and bat sixth in Thursday's contest versus the Yankees.
For the first time this season, Rodriguez won't be batting either first or second for Seattle. Rodriguez is hitting .325/.357/.425 over his last 10 games but has gone just 1-for-12 at the dish in the first three games of the series against the Yankees. He's sporting a disappointing .630 OPS on the season.
