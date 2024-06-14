Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday in an extra-inning loss to the White Sox.

Rodriguez was hitless in his first three at-bats but came up big in his fourth trip to the plate, smashing a game-tying solo shot in the bottom of the ninth inning. The long ball was just his second across 17 contests since he went deep in back-to-back games May 25-26. Rodriguez has 16 thefts this season but has been fairly disappointing otherwise with just six homers, 26 RBI, 34 runs and a .268/.317/.354 slash line through 300 plate appearances.