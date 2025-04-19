Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Rodriguez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus Toronto.

Rodriguez will get a chance to regroup during his first day off Saturday after starting the season with a .179/.304/.359 slash line through 92 plate appearances. Luke Raley will shift to right field to cover for the 24-year-old, opening right field for Miles Mastrobuoni to start and bat leadoff.

More News