Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Athletics.
Rodriguez got Seattle on the board in the sixth inning with a 438-foot blast off JP Sears that proved to be all the offense the Mariners would need in the one-run victory. It's an encouraging sign for the 24-year-old Rodriguez, who's looking to rebound power-wise from a down 2024 -- he hit 20 home runs while posting a .734 OPS in 613 plate appearances.
