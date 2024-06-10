Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with an RBI single, a double and a run in an extra-inning win over the Royals on Sunday.

Rodriguez followed up his sixth double of the season with a clutch single in the 10th, snapping a 3-3 tie by driving in Josh Rojas. Rodriguez still has plenty of ground to make up in terms of his power production, but he's now hit safely in 14 of the last 15 games while producing a .328 average and .881 OPS across 63 plate appearances.