Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Athletics.

Rodriguez got the Mariners on the board in the ninth inning, taking a 102.5 mph offering from Mason Miller deep to center field. This was Rodriguez's third homer over his last 11 games, a span in which he's gone 15-for-42 (.357) with 10 RBI. The star outfielder continues to shake off a slow start to the year, and he's now at a .270/.317/.351 slash line with five homers, 24 RBI, 27 runs scored and 14 stolen bases through 63 contests.