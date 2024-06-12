Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and two runs scored in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.
Rodriguez is 12-for-39 (.308) over his first 10 games in June, though he's also posted a 4:13 BB:K. He was able to make an impact on the basepaths Tuesday with his first steals since May 29. The star outfielder is now 16-for-20 in stolen bases while slashing .271/.318/.348 with five home runs, 25 RBI and 33 runs scored over 69 contests.
