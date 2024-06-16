Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.

Rodriguez has two homers over his last three games and three of his seven long balls this year have come in June. The outfielder is batting .278 (15-for-54) over 14 contests this month, though Saturday was the first game since June 4 in which he didn't strike out. Over 73 games this season, Rodriguez is slashing .267/.317/.361 with 29 RBI, 36 runs scored and 16 stolen bases.