Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI singles and a run in a win over the Angels on Saturday.

Teammates J.P. Crawford and Luke Raley connected for big blasts, but Rodriguez took a peskier approach with his constant presence of the basepaths. The star outfielder brought home Ryan Bliss in both the third and sixth innings via timely singles, and Rodriguez eventually also crossed the plate with the final run of the night following the latter knock. Rodriguez now has three multi-RBI tallies in the last seven games, a stretch during which he's also recorded four multi-hit efforts and posted a .429 average (12-for-28).