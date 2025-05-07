Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Athletics.
Rodriguez made an early impact with a first-inning solo shot off Jeffrey Springs. Over five games in May, Rodriguez has gone 6-for-19 with two homers, three RBI and four runs scored. The outfielder still has some work to do to get his overall numbers up to his expected level -- he's batting .221 with a .730 OPS, six homers, 17 RBI, 25 runs scored and five stolen bases across 35 contests.
