Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a single, two walks, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Twins on Tuesday.

Rodriguez deployed the small-ball strategy to great effectiveness Tuesday, pushing his OBP for the season back over the .300 mark (.309) in the process. The steal was Rodriguez's eighth of the season in 10 attempts; however, he's still sitting on just a single home run and five extra-base hits overall in 152 plate appearances, after averaging one XBH every 10.1 trips to the batter's box a season ago. Both Rodriguez's barrel (6.4 percent) and hard-hit (30.9 percent) rates have taken notable dips from their respective 11.9 percent and 38.87 percent figures in 2023, partly explaining the power drought.