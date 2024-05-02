Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Atlanta.

After going 0-for-8 in the first two games of the series, Rodriguez's bat woke up against Chris Sale. The 23-year-old outfielder has only had one sustained hot streak so far in 2024, but he's capable of sparking another one at any time. Through 129 plate appearances, Rodriguez is slashing .270/.310/.328 with one homer, seven steals, 11 RBI and 12 runs.