Rodriguez went a combined 4-for-9 with an RBI single over the two games of Sunday's doubleheader against the Rockies.

Although there were no extra-base hits involved, Rodriguez continued to be an on-base machine Sunday, one day after rapping out four singles and recording two steals in Saturday's shutout victory over Colorado. The talented outfielder has now hit safely in six straight games and has five consecutive multi-hit efforts, raising his average 90 points to .276 in the process. Rodriguez has definitely had some luck shine on him during that stretch, however, as he sports an astronomical .650 BABIP after coming into the sample with a .289 figure dating back to the beginning of the season.