Rodriguez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Cubs, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
Rodriguez started the first 15 games of the season but will sit Sunday while in the midst of a 3-for-20 slump, during which he's struck out eight times. Luke Raley will receive a start in center field for the series finale against Chicago.
