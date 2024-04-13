Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in a win over the Cubs on Friday.
Rodriguez's slash line still sits at an ugly .200/.254/.218, but he's now hit safely in three straight games and five of his last six overall courtesy of his timely two-run single in the fourth inning Friday. Rodriguez is mired in a 13-game streak without an extra-base hit, however, as the double he laced in his first at-bat of the season remains the only knock beyond a single that he's produced.
