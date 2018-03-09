Mariners' Kirk Nieuwenhuis: Expected back early next week
Nieuwenhuis (hamstring) should be ready for a return to action by early next week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The veteran outfielder last saw game action last Thursday, but he appears to be inching closer towards a return. Nieuwenhuis is competing for a reserve outfielder role this spring, although his sluggish start (1-for-10 with an RBI) and subsequent injury have naturally set his job quest back.
