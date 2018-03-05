Mariners' Kirk Nieuwenhuis: Dealing with hamstring strain
Nieuwenhuis has a hamstring strain, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
At this point, it's still unclear when Nieuwenhuis picked up the issue or how long it will keep him sidelined. It was recently announced that Ben Gamel (oblique) is expected to miss the start of the season, which leaves an opportunity for Nieuwenhuis to potentially break camp with the team in a reserve outfield role if he's able to get back on the field sooner rather than later. Consider him day-to-day for the time being.
More News
-
Mariners' Kirk Nieuwenhuis: Inks minors pact with Mariners•
-
Kirk Nieuwenhuis: Hits open market•
-
Brewers' Kirk Nieuwenhuis: Outrighted to Colorado Springs•
-
Brewers' Kirk Nieuwenhuis: DFA'd Monday•
-
Brewers' Kirk Nieuwenhuis: Called up Saturday•
-
Brewers' Kirk Nieuwenhuis: Returns to action with Colorado Springs•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...