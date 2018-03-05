Nieuwenhuis has a hamstring strain, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

At this point, it's still unclear when Nieuwenhuis picked up the issue or how long it will keep him sidelined. It was recently announced that Ben Gamel (oblique) is expected to miss the start of the season, which leaves an opportunity for Nieuwenhuis to potentially break camp with the team in a reserve outfield role if he's able to get back on the field sooner rather than later. Consider him day-to-day for the time being.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-greinke.jpg

    Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0

    Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...

  • charlie-blackmon.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 2.0

    Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...

  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...