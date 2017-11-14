Nieuwenhuis signed a minor-league deal with the Mariners, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

He hit .115/.258/.269 in 31 plate appearances with the Brewers last season and was even a below league average hitter (94 wRC+) with Triple-A Colorado Springs, so it's not surprising he had to settle for a minor-league deal. The Mariners don't have a lot star power in the outfield, but they have plenty of options that are either more established or offer more upside than Nieuwenhuis, so look for him to spend most of the year at Triple-A Tacoma.