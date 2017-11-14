Mariners' Kirk Nieuwenhuis: Inks minors pact with Mariners
Nieuwenhuis signed a minor-league deal with the Mariners, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
He hit .115/.258/.269 in 31 plate appearances with the Brewers last season and was even a below league average hitter (94 wRC+) with Triple-A Colorado Springs, so it's not surprising he had to settle for a minor-league deal. The Mariners don't have a lot star power in the outfield, but they have plenty of options that are either more established or offer more upside than Nieuwenhuis, so look for him to spend most of the year at Triple-A Tacoma.
More News
-
Kirk Nieuwenhuis: Hits open market•
-
Brewers' Kirk Nieuwenhuis: Outrighted to Colorado Springs•
-
Brewers' Kirk Nieuwenhuis: DFA'd Monday•
-
Brewers' Kirk Nieuwenhuis: Called up Saturday•
-
Brewers' Kirk Nieuwenhuis: Returns to action with Colorado Springs•
-
Brewers' Kirk Nieuwenhuis: Placed on inactive list•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...