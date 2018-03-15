Mariners' Kirk Nieuwenhuis: Hamstring healthy again
Nieuwenhuis (hamstring) went 0-for-1 in his return to action Wednesday.
The non-roster invitee replaced Mitch Haniger in right field after missing over a week of action due to injury. Even with the injuries that have struck Seattle's primary outfielders, Nieuwenhuis likely won't make the team after collecting just one hit in 11 at-bats this spring.
