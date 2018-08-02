Kirk Nieuwenhuis: Let go by Seattle
Nieuwenhuis was released by the Mariners on Thursday.
Nieuwenhuis was cut loose after hitting .214 with four homers and 31 RBI through 80 games at Triple-A Tacoma. He last surfaced in the big leagues in 2017 with Milwaukee.
