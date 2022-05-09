Lewis (knee), who went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and two runs in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Salt Lake on Sunday, is now hitting .353 (6-for-17) with two home runs and six RBI over his first four rehab games with the Rainiers.

Lewis is slated to remain at Tacoma for the majority of the maximum 20 days he's allotted for the rehab process, but he already seems to be in mid-season form. The talented outfielder is approximately 11 months removed from June 2021 meniscus surgery and will bring a significant infusion of power to the Mariners lineup whenever he is deemed ready for activation.