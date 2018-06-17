Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Signs rookie contract Saturday

Gilbert, the 14th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft, signed a $3.8 million contact with the Mariners on Saturday, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

Callis adds that the amount of the contract is the full value for Gilbert's draft slotting. The 21-year-old led all Division 1 pitchers with 163 strikeouts in 2017 and currently boasts a three-pitch repertoire consisting of an upper 90s fastball, a slider and a changeup. Greg Johns of MLB.com reports that Gilbert will soon head to Low-A Everett to begin his Mariners career, although he'll be on an innings limit after logging 112.0 frames at Stetson University this past season.