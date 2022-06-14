Festa, who fired a scoreless ninth inning during which he issued a walk and recorded two strikeouts in a loss to the Twins on Monday, has now generated seven scoreless efforts in eight appearances since coming off the injured list May 20.

The one exception during that stint did see Festa allow three earned runs over one-third of an inning to the Orioles on June 2, but otherwise, the right-hander appears to have hit his stride. Festa's 4.82 ERA still has room for improvement, but his elite 37.2 percent strikeout rate gives him some solid upside and the potential to carve out a higher-leverage role over time.