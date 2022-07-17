Festa pitched a perfect 10th inning with three strikeouts to earn the save in a 3-2 win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Festa earned his first career save in dramatic fashion by striking out the side to protect a one-run lead with the automatic runner in scoring position in the bottom of the 10th inning. The Mariners main options for saves - Paul Sewald and Diego Castillo - had already pitched earlier in the game so manager Scott Servais turned to the 29-year-old right-hander to close the door. Look for Festa to return to a middle-relief role unless something changes in the Mariners bullpen.