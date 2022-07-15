Festa (2-0) recorded the win in a victory over the Rangers on Thursday, firing a perfect seventh inning during which he recorded two strikeouts.

After mowing through the Rangers on 13 pitches during his one frame, Festa was rewarded for his stellar showing when the Mariners completed a comeback from a 5-1 deficit in the top half of the eighth inning. The right-hander has now posted seven consecutive relief appearances without yielding an earned run, lowering his ERA from 5.51 to 3.97 in that span.