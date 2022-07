Festa (1-0) recorded the win over the Blue Jays on Sunday, firing a perfect eighth inning in which he recorded a strikeout.

The right-hander threw eight of his 10 pitches for strikes during his one frame, which marked his first majors appearance since June 16. Festa now has six straight scoreless efforts at the big-league level, a span in which he's also generated a 7:2 K:BB across five innings and allowed only two hits.